During the draft for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady took a shot at Joe Burrow after he partied with Alix Earle and Tate McRae at the Oscars.

The moment has gone viral. While the two teams for the flag football game squared off, Brady, the co-captain of the Founders, fired a shot at Burrow, one of the captains of the Wildcats.

Brady found the nickname fitting, making a joke of it, saying, “That's what they called Joe the other night at those Oscar parties… Wildcat.”

Tom Brady throws shade at Joe Burrow for partying with Alix Earle 👀 Credit: Fox Sports pic.twitter.com/b92YAYncWR — TMZ (@TMZ) March 19, 2026

He doubled down on his joke as host Kevin Hart tried to move on, saying, “At least here's here. [Are there] no fashion shows to attend to?”

Burrow can be seen in the background as Brady said this. He smiled and chuckled, as he will get a chance to get back at Brady on the field in a couple of days.

Tom Brady was linked to Alix Earle before Joe Burrow partied with her at an Oscars afterparty

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Before Burrow was seen leaving an Oscars party with Earle and McRae (who's dating Team USA hero Jack Hughes), Brady was linked to the Dancing with the Stars contestant, who hit the market after breaking up with longtime boyfriend, Braxton Berrios.

However, neither of them confirmed the rumors that they were dating. Earle made it sound like she was still single at Vanity Fair's Oscars Party.

Brady and Burrow will take the field on Saturday, Mar. 21, 2026, for the Fanatics Flag Football Championship. There, they can settle their differences. This is Brady's first football game since he retired after the 2022 season.

The Founders will feature the likes of Rob Gronkowski, DeVonta Smith, Stefon Diggs, and Von Miller. Meanwhile, the Wildcats have Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., and Logan Paul.