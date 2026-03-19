Weeks after their heated debate on the ImPaulsive podcast, the feud between Tom Brady and Logan Paul seems to continue. At the recent Fanatics Flag Football classic draft, fans witnessed a verbal showdown between Brady and Paul, with the NFL legend taking a dig at Paul with Le'Veon Bell comments.

Their feud continued when Rob Gronkowski and Paul further engaged in another heated segment, where Kevin Hart had to intervene and act as a mediator. However, the situation continued when Brady took a shot at IShowSpeed and brutally roasted him.

Later this year, the Fanatics Flag Football Classic is set to take place. Brady and co-captain Jalen Hurts will lead a team of 10 other current and former NFL players in the first event, facing a 12-player squad also co-captained by Joe Burrow of the Bengals and Jayden Daniels of the Commanders.

On Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2026, both sets of captains drafted their teams. As the drafts followed, IShowSpeed was drafted by Wildcats FFC (Joe Burrow & Jayden Daniels’ team). Brady immediately proceeded with a hilarious set of comments. “IShowSpeed does not show talent. You can have him, we don’t want him,” Brady said. Speed is a long-known friend of Paul and has often appeared in videos together. Speed also once appeared in Paul's corner at WWE WrestleMania 40.

🚨| WATCH: Speed gets drafted by Wildcats FFC (Joe Burrow & Jayden Daniels’ team) and gets roasted by Tom Brady saying: “IShowSpeed does not show talent… you can have him, we don’t want him” 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/0IWFPniPKy — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) March 19, 2026

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Tom Brady and Joe Burrow's team's complete drafted roster

Founders FFC, captained by Brady, has drafted the following players to their team: Terence Crawford, Stefon Diggs, Rob Gronkowski, Damar Hamlin, Jalen Hurts, Ashton Jeanty, Alvin Kamara, Von Miller, Patrick Peterson, DeVonta Smith, and Antoine Winfield Jr.

On the other hand, Wildcats FFC have drafted the following roster: Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, DeAndre Hopkins, IShowSpeed, Derwin James Jr., Kyle Juszczyk, Logan Paul, Jalen Ramsey, and Luke Kuechly.