There was a lot to celebrate as Caitlin Clark played in the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament, making her return to the court, but one of her teammates on the Indiana Fever in 2025, Sophie Cunningham, was drawn to another part of her trip to Puerto Rico.

Clark posted a carousel of pictures from her time in Puerto Rico during the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament, calling it an “honor” to be there.

However, Cunningham had a hilarious takeaway from the post, commenting, “Still pale even after being PR [Puerto Rico] is crazy but at least you brought home that MVP trophy,” with four zany face emojis.

Of course, this type of banter is nothing new for the teammates, as Clark has roasted Cunningham in the comments section of her posts as well.

Caitlin Clark's heroics in the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament

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Team USA, led by Clark, cruised past the competition during the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament. They won all five games they played.

They ran through the first games, but their toughest competition came last. Team USA played Spain on Tuesday, Mar. 17, winning by 14 points. Still, this was the closest contest they had along the way.

Clark didn't show out in the final game, only making two of her seven shots. However, she led Team USA with seven assists in the game.

After her Rookie of the Year campaign in 2024, Clark had an up-and-down 2025. While she was still named an All-Star for the second year in a row, she missed a lot of time with injuries.

She played in just 13 games during the 2025 season. Clark averaged 16.5 points per game, nearly three points less than her rookie year. She also averaged five rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

Heading into 2026, especially now that the WNBA-CBA business is looking up, Clark and the Fever will hope to get back on track after an injury-riddled 2025.