Despite the fact that he recently defended Logan Paul, it doesn't appear that Tom Brady is done with WWE, and he still has a bone to pick with the professional wrestling company.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated at the draft for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, Brady was asked how many WWE Superstars it'd take to sack him. Instead of playing nice, Brady took a shot at the promotion.

“All their stuff is so cute and scripted and they know what's going on, [but] in a football game, you don't know it, so they wouldn't even get near me,” Brady boldly declared before doubling down, “Plus, if I had a good offensive line, they'd punch those guys right in the throat, and they'd be probably crying.

“There's no fake BS in American football. So, for those guys, it'd be a whole different story for them,” he continued.

This comes after Brady surprisingly stuck up for Paul, conceding that he is a “great athlete.” Perhaps he was just playing it up ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair fires back at Tom Brady

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It didn't take long for Brady's comments to make their way to WWE Superstars. Charlotte Flair, one of the most decorated Superstars in the promotion's history, responded to Brady.

“A lot of words to say ‘if I had five guys protect me, I might be ok,” Flair wrote, along with an accompanying heart hands emoji.

For now, the beef between Brady and WWE will continue. Maybe this will culminate in a WrestleMania 42 appearance for Brady. The show will take place at Allegiant Stadium, where the Las Vegas Raiders play. Remember, Brady is a part-owner of the Raiders.

Plus, WWE was reportedly working on “logos, specialty merchandise, and branding” for Brady-related products, suggesting the seven-time Super Bowl champion may be heading to the ring soon.

The Bella Twins also weighed in, saying, “I bet I can sack you,” with a winking face emoji. Expect more WWE stars to fire back at Brady in the wake of his latest comments.