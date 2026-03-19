Some legends, like WWE's John Cena and AJ Styles, got grand send-offs after their retirement matches — but Nikki Bella doesn't expect the Bella Twins to get that.

During the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, Brie and Nikki Bella talked about their Bella Twins reunion and what their goals are in WWE now that they're back. While they still have a little bit of time left in the ring, Nikki doesn't feel they will get the same treatment as Cena or Styles on their way out.

“For me, I don't think you [Brie] and I will ever get that last retirement moment that John [Cena] got and AJ Styles got. Let's be honest, the men get, right?” said Nikki. “I don't think you and I will ever get that, but I would love to have that because I do know that the contract that we signed, we signed a two-year deal starting [at the] Royal Rumble.

“And for you and I, the talks we've had and what I know just where I'm at, that's it. That will be the end for me and for us,” she continued.

What Nikki wants to do is put her snapback hat, jersey, and shoes in the middle of the ring after her last match. This symbolic gesture is done by most legends when they hang it up.

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How long will Nikki and Brie Bella (the Bella Twins) be in WWE before their retirement?

Despite her pessimism, the good thing is that it sounds like the Bella Twins will be back in WWE for the foreseeable future. They revealed that they signed two-year contracts that began at the Royal Rumble when Brie made her surprise return.

So, that gives WWE and the Bellas two years to build up to their eventual retirement. Whether they believe it or not, they are legends, so they should get an appropriate send-off.

Even if they don't get this send-off, Nikki is just aiming to “have some of my best matches” during this last run. So, expect the Bellas' best efforts during the next two years.