While both have recently shut down the dating rumors, Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean were at the same Xfinity event, and the Philadelphia Eagles star bartended with Brie Bella, Nikki's twin sister.

The Bella Twins and DeJean were at Xfinity's recent event for members at Club Cortina. Xfinity posted a video of Brie Bella and DeJean working together behind the bar counter. “Brie and Coop as our VIP guest bartenders,” they wrote over the video.

Brie Bella and Cooper DeJean are the VIP guest Bartenders at the Xfinity Club Cortina! 🤩💜🥂 pic.twitter.com/8A8V3ZCQVr — maisha (@BRIZEEMODE) February 6, 2026

It's notable that they avoided posting pictures of Nikki Bella and DeJean together, as they have been a hot topic recently with the dating rumors.

A Bella Twins fanpage reposted the video on X, formerly Twitter, and pointed out, “I know they purposefully avoided putting Nikki up there too,” with a bunch of crying emojis responding to a comment by another fan.

The Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean dating rumors won't die

The rumors that Bella and DeJean are dating have been running rampant over the last few months. It all started after Bella posted a picture of herself at DeJean's locker after going to an Eagles game.

However, recently, they have both denied the rumors. During the Feb. 2 edition of Monday Night RAW, Bella leaned into the rumors. The crowd chanted “Coop” at her, and she responded, “Can you blame a girl for having good taste? I mean, Pro Bowl, baby.”

The following day, Bella was asked about this by TMZ. She reassured the interviewer that she is still “single” despite what she said on RAW.

DeJean was similarly asked about it doing interviews ahead of Super Bowl 60. Kay Adams read him the quote from RAW, to which he replied, “Who's she talking about? She's saying she's got good taste? I mean, she could be talking about anybody.”

He was also asked if he wanted to talk about his “public relationship” by Pat McAfee. DeJean said, “I don't think I have a public relationship,” in response.

So, until they confirm it themselves, it's best to err on the side of caution and assume that they are not dating, despite what the internet says.