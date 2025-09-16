Deion Sanders is leaning into Karrueche Tran romance rumors with his latest comments.

The Colorado football coach recently had a flirty reaction to Tran's latest post on Instagram where she was honored with Black Beauty Roster Excellence Artist Award for her Ruechi beauty brand.

“Thank you for pushing for inclusivity and visibility in the beauty industry and championing for black businesses,” the model wrote in the caption with photos of herself holding up her award in a fiery red dress. “Thank you to my all female team that works so so so hard.. wouldn’t be here without you ladies.”

Sanders, who is rumored to be dating the Claws actress commented, “BEAUTIFUL & CLASSY one of my Favorite Colors.”

Fans reacted to Sanders' comment as they hyped up the alleged couple.

“Okay Papa Sanders i see you!” one fan wrote.

“we all for this Coach Prime,” another reacted.

“You know what..hell yeah,” a fan commented.

What has Karrueche Tran said about Deion Sanders romance rumors

While the actress did not confirm she was dating Sanders, she did told the What's Next with J. Ryan podcast that she is “having fun” dating and gave a hint that it could be the Super Bowl champion when she agreed with the host that she has been taking a “liking into football recently.”

“If I wasn't having fun, I wouldn't be in it,” she said during the podcast. “I'm at a point in my life like I know what I want. I've dated a lot. I've done a lot. I did this. I did that. Young, old. So, if I wasn't happy and content and feeling good in my situation, I'm not wasting my time. I don't I don't have the time for it. I'd rather be at home. I'm in a good place.”

The alleged couple was first seen out in February holding hands in Los Angeles and then romance rumors sparked again when Tran was by Sanders' bedside while he had his bladder removed following a bladder cancer diagnosis.

Karrueche was by Deion Sanders’ side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. pic.twitter.com/1m4vVDw5zN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025

Tran was emotional in the video often wiping away tears as she informed fans about the NFL icon's health. The video followed Sanders speaking out in a press conference after weeks of missed practices due to the diagnosis.

“This wasn’t easy,” Sanders said. “Men, everybody, get checked out. Because if it wasn’t for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn’t have stumbled up on this.”

Dr. Janet Kukreja, who is the director of urological oncology at University of Colorado Cancer Center, was also present at the press conference.

“I am pleased to report that the results from the surgeries are that he is cured from the cancer,” Kukreja, told the press.