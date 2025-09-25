You've been spelling Deion Sanders' name wrong, but don't worry, so has he.

In the Colorado football head coach's appearance on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center asked if “Deion” was the correct spelling of his name.

“Is it true that your name is actually spelled ‘D-I-O-N,' ” Jason asked Sanders.

Sanders looked shocked but replied, “Where do you guys get this stuff from? That's true!”

The brothers looked back at Sanders in disbelief, saying, “It's true?”

Sanders then explained why he spells his name with an “E” due to a nursery rhyme.

“But let me tell you what I did,” Sanders said. “You're going to school learning how to spell and we all learned the song. If I say the first part, you gotta finish the second part,” he made clear.

“Old MacDonald Had a Farm…” which the Kelce brothers responded to the rest of the nursery rhyme “E-I-E-I-O.”

“E-I-O,” Sanders repeated, which became the origin of the name in which everyone was known to spell his name thus far, “So it was ‘D-E-I-O-N.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion then confirmed that that was where he got the new spelling of his name.

“I got it from Old MacDonald!” he emphasized. “On my birth certificate, it's D-I-O-N, but I've always spelled it D-E-I-O-N.”

The brothers were amazed by the revelation which Jason complimented Sanders: “You know how bad you gotta be to just change your name and people just go along with it?”

Deion Sanders reveals bladder cancer diagnosis

Sanders' name spelling was not the most recent shocking news that he's shared in the past few months as he revealed back in July that he quietly battled bladder cancer. He revealed the news in a press conference and is using his platform to uplift others to stay up to date on their medical exams.

“Get checked out, get checked out,” Sanders said during the press conference. “It could have been a whole other kind of gathering if I didn't. … Everyone knows someone who is affected or infected by the ‘C' word.”

During the press conference, Dr. Janet Kukreja, who is the director of urological oncology at University of Colorado Cancer Center, shared that he no longer has cancer following his bladder cancer surgery.

“I am pleased to report that the results from the surgeries are that he is cured from the cancer,” Kukreja, told the press.

On Sept. 23 the football coach got vulnerable about the aftermath of the surgery with Good Morning America.

Sanders shared that he was “on the ground in the bathroom” after the surgery and was “screaming because it was so much pain.”

Despite the physical pain, Sanders has kept his head high and is in positive spirts.

“I choose to rise up and not to stay down. I choose to share,” he said. “I want everybody to understand you can make it. We've all got something to fight. Who out there isn't fighting something? It may not be cancer, but it's something. But you will overcome. We can do this.”