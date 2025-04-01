Sauce Gardner just might be taking his off-season to a new level, and fans think Ice Spice is part of the reason why. The New York Jets cornerback caused a stir after uploading a carousel of photos to Instagram featuring himself standing in front of a matte grey Rolls-Royce in New York City, TMZ reports. While that alone is enough to catch some attention, one particular slide added fuel to the relationship rumors—none other than Ice Spice is shown reaching for the passenger-side door of the same luxury car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sauce Gardner (@saucegardner)

That moment was enough to trigger a wave of speculation in the comments, with one follower asking the question on everyone’s mind: “Did bro just soft launch??” This isn’t the first time the pair has been spotted together either. Back in February, a fan-captured TikTok clip showed Gardner and Ice Spice riding an escalator side-by-side, accompanied by the rapper’s security. They reportedly grabbed dinner that same day, kicking off a wave of rumors that has only gained momentum since.

Their growing list of shared public appearances includes Druski’s “Coulda Been Love” premiere, a Jets home game, and most recently, the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. While Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner hit the red carpet separately, cameras caught them leaving together, further stoking the fire.

Romance Rumors Swirl with Growing Timeline

Ice Spice, known for hits like “Munch” and “In Ha Mood,” hasn’t been linked to many confirmed relationships in the past, but there have been whispers. She was once rumored to be dating rapper Lil Tjay after he gifted her an iced-out Richard Mille watch, although neither party confirmed anything. Drake was also speculated to have taken an interest after flying her out to Toronto, but things reportedly cooled off after she referenced him in a lyric. Now, all eyes are on Gardner, who appears to be her most consistent public companion yet.

With Gardner in his offseason and Ice Spice continuing her rise in the music world, fans might just get more public outings from the duo. Whether it’s love or just two rising stars enjoying each other’s company, the internet is already invested.