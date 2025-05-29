One of the more unexpected revelations in Sean “Diddy” Combs' ongoing trial came from a former insider, his longtime stylist, who took the stand and dropped a name that hadn’t been confirmed until now, per TMZ. Deonte Nash, who worked with Diddy for a decade, testified that singer Cassie had a relationship with ex-Miami Dolphins linebacker Andre Branch. While Nash referred to Branch as “the cute football player,” he didn’t elaborate much beyond that.

This wasn’t the first time the alleged affair came up. Earlier in the trial, Cassie acknowledged under questioning from Diddy’s legal team that she had a fling with a football player, though she didn’t mention Branch by name at the time. According to her, when Diddy discovered the relationship, he reacted by taking her phone. The latest testimony from Nash now places Branch directly in the narrative.

Branch, 35, played for the Jacksonville Jaguars before signing with the Dolphins in 2016. He wrapped up his NFL career in 2018 and has not responded publicly to the claims mentioned in court.

Nash’s testimony also briefly touched on another rumored relationship involving Cassie and actor Michael B. Jordan, but once again, no details followed.

Cassie’s Life Today and Her Ongoing Journey

Outside the courtroom, Cassie is building a life far removed from her turbulent past. Just two weeks after her powerful courtroom testimony, she welcomed her third child with husband Alex Fine, according to sources close to the family.

Cassie’s appearance in court carried added weight because she was eight months pregnant when she took the stand as the prosecution’s first witness. She recounted multiple instances of alleged abuse by Combs, including a 2016 incident caught on hotel surveillance video and released by CNN in May 2024. That footage showed what she and prosecutors say was a violent episode in Los Angeles, one that has since reignited national conversations about domestic abuse and accountability.

Following the release of that footage, Cassie took to Instagram to express her gratitude to those offering support. In a post that resonated with survivors across the country, she reflected on the emotional toll of her experiences and emphasized that while she has made progress, healing is an ongoing process.

Diddy, for his part, issued a public apology on Instagram following the video's release but maintains his innocence. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including sex trafficking and assault.