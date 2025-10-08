Fans were sent into speculation over the health of iconic country singer Dolly Parton after her sister, Freida, asked for fans' “prayers.”

Now, she has clarified the request, reassuring everyone that the former Dallas Cowboys halftime performer is just “a little under the weather.” She took to Facebook to provide the update.

“I want to clear something up,” her post began. “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer.

“It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference,” Freida continued.

Dolly Parton's sister had fans worried about her health with her prayer request

The post came hours after Freida asked fans to keep her sister in their “prayers.” Of course, this naturally sent people into a frenzy, wondering about the health of Parton.

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly,” her post read. “Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you! [red heart emoji],” she concluded.

Luckily, it sounds like Parton is doing okay. The post garnered thousands of likes, comments, and shares on Facebook. Her follow-up has similarly been seen by thousands.

One reason the request concerned fans could have been Parton's recent postponement of her concerts. She took to Instagram to reveal she must undergo a “few procedures.”

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!” she quipped in her post.

She will get back in shape to perform once she is ready, following the procedures. However, she will not be performing her Las Vegas residency yet.