Drake has given rising artist 4batz a significant co-sign by hopping on the remix of his already viral hit, “Act II: Date @ 8,” Complex reports.

The Dallas-born artist gained attention last year with the release of the R&B single, which quickly made waves and entered the Hot 100 chart, reaching No. 7 on the Hot R&B Songs and No. 23 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

The official remix, released on Friday, March 8, through OVO Sound and 4Batz’s own label, features Drake delivering his signature flow while referencing the game show Jeopardy! and likening himself to Dave Chappelle.

“I really gotta calm down/ ‘Fore I end up in jeopardy just like the game show/ Broski my twin, that’s my bestie/ He love me, said I got the blessin’/ I swear he’s gassin’ me up/ There’s no way in hell I see you passing me up,” he raps.

Drake's collaboration with 4batz was confirmed on social media, with the OVO boss posting an Instagram Story tagging 4batz and his longtime friend and producer Noah “40” Shebib. The remix release was met with excitement from fans who had been anticipating a collaboration between the two artists since January when Timbaland praised “Date @ 8” and suggested Drake join the remix.

The anticipation grew when Drake was spotted hanging out with 4batz during a tour stop, indicating mutual admiration between the two artists. Now, with Drake's verse added to the remix, the track is expected to reach even greater heights, capitalizing on the momentum of 4batz's initial success.

A video posted by 4batz showed him and his crew listening to the remix alongside Drake, further fueling excitement among fans. With Drake's stamp of approval and his undeniable star power, 4batz's “Act II: Date @ 8” remix is poised to solidify the artist's place in the music industry and elevate his profile even further.