The feud is ongoing. Kendrick Lamar had the opening night for his Grand National tour with SZA and DJ Mustard in Minneapolis, and fans couldn't help but notice that the GNX creator seemingly threw some shade at Drake.

Before Kendrick performed his five-time Grammy-winning record “Not Like Us” — the diss track aimed at Drake — he performed a skit on stage. In the quick intermission before the Not Like Us performance, Kendrick sat down across from what seemingly was a lawyer where he made fun of Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). The “lawyer” asked Kendrick where he was on May 4, 2024, and February 9, 2025 — when the Compton rapper released “Not Like Us” and his historical Super Bowl halftime performance.

Dot answered, “I don’t keep up with dates.”

The lawyer then asked if he recalled what Drake said to him at the end of “Family Matters” — the song Drizzy released before Kendrick's “Not Like Us.” In the song, Drake raps “You're dead” multiple times.

“Does this ring a bell? Drop, drop, drop,” the lawyer asked before Kendrick's, “I see dead people” needle drop brings the crowd into a frenzy marking the beginning of the Mustard-produced “Not Like Us.”

What Could Kendrick Have Been Referencing If Not Drake?

While it's seemingly clear that at the very least Kendrick is mentioning of the rap beef due to the dates the lawyer pointed out, but he also referenced two other rappers — Lil Wayne and the late 2Pac.

Kendrick referenced 2Pac's 1995 deposition where a white woman argued that his lyrics incited in the death of her husband who was a state trooper. As for Lil Wayne, his 2012 deposition was seen in The Carter documentary where he says “I don't keep up with dates.”

Drake Mentions Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Set In Amended Complaint

Drake made headlines this week because he is now amending his complaint against UMG to mention Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance. Kendrick performed “Not Like Us” at the Super Bowl but the line “certified pedophile” was censored for broadcast. Drake's legal team is arguing that, since the words “certified pedophile” were not okay to air, he wants to amend his civil complaint to show that UMG knew the entire time that the words were an issue.

“It was the first, and will hopefully be the last, Super Bowl halftime show orchestrated to assassinate the character of another artist,” the complaint reads.

UMG has also been vocal during this whole ordeal and is requesting for a dismissal of Drake's suit and calls the motion “illogical” and “frivolous.”

“Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds,” the filing read back in March in response to the original complaint.

UMG fired back and commented on the rapper's amended complaint writing, per ABC, “Drake will personally be subject to discovery as well. As the old saying goes, ‘be careful what you wish for.'”

Kendrick's next stop on the tour is at NRG Stadium in Houston.