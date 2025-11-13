It's Easy Money Sniper, what did you expect? Kevin Durant and iShowSpeed tried to team up for a two-on-two run, but things fell apart fast, per NewsBreak. The streamer found himself staring up at St. John’s big men Zuby Ejiofor and Bryce Hopkins. Their size difference hit him immediately, and he said they looked like “big a-s kids.” Speed kept fighting, yet the game turned into a rough watch for him once the buckets stopped falling.

Kevin Durant got mad and walked out mid game on IShowSpeed during their 2v2 match against D1 college athletes after they started losing badly 😭 pic.twitter.com/93RXaxVZpZ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Speed said the chemistry never clicked. He described feeding Durant the ball, then watching him miss shots he expected to hit. Durant fired back with honesty. He said Speed had plenty of energy and agility but needed sharper ball skills. A missed floater from Speed led to a dunk on the other end, which pushed the score to 5-0. Durant reacted by removing his shoes, greeting everyone, and walking off the court. The moment went viral.

Now Drake has entered the conversation with a story that sounds almost identical.

Drake recalls his own run with Durant

Drake said Durant once left him hanging during a UCLA pickup game. According to Drake, Durant knocked down four straight threes to end the run, then told him not to invite him again. Drake saw Speed’s clip and laughed at the familiar exit. His story suggested Durant has a pattern. When he feels done, he leaves without hesitation.

🚨| NEW: Drake reveals Kevin Durant once walked off on him just like he did with Speed during a basketball game 😭👀 pic.twitter.com/W51XPt5XYi — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) November 13, 2025

Before his matchup with Durant, Speed tried improving his game with help from shooting coach Chris Matthews and performance trainer Clif Marshall. Their drills sharpened his form, but nothing fully prepared him for Durant’s pace. After the two-on-two run, Speed and Durant faced each other in a three-point contest. Durant barely touched the rim and stayed locked in. Speed grew frustrated and yelled, “How is he not missing?” Durant smiled and said, “They been asking that for 20 years, brotha.”

The episode blended Durant’s confidence, Speed’s frantic effort, and Drake’s memory into one long thread of comedy. Each story revealed the same truth. When Durant decides the run is over, he walks away every time.