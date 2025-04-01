Drake has always known how to stir the internet, and his latest flex—an eyebrow-raising Texas Rangers cap—has fans doing double takes. In a now-viral Instagram Story, the rap star casually posed in the team’s controversial “Tetas” hat, a limited-edition drop that Major League Baseball probably regrets allowing out the door, per Complex. The cap comes from New Era’s Overlap 59FIFTY collection and boldly positions the Rangers' “T” logo right in the center of the word “Texas,” which just so happens to spell out “Tetas”—Spanish slang for breasts.

Drake copped the Texas Rangers “TETAS” fitted that went viral last month pic.twitter.com/rqIQVWTsoU — STAYGROUNDEAD TV (@staygroundeadtv) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

What started as a misguided design decision quickly snowballed. Social media had a field day, lighting up with jokes and memes once the unintentional translation was clocked. The fallout came swiftly. Not long after the cap’s release, the Rangers yanked it from their official online store. According to The Dallas Morning News, officials were unaware of the “Tetas” gag until it was already out in the wild. By then, of course, resellers had already moved in, with the hat appearing on eBay at inflated prices.

Drake Being Drake

Drake, never one to miss a cultural moment, made sure his appearance in the rare cap was timed perfectly with the release of the music video for “Nokia,” the fan-favorite track from his collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Shot in lush 65mm on IMAX cameras by Theo Skudra, the video carries the aesthetic weight of a high-budget art film. Choreographer Tanisha Scott’s work brings the mood to life, and Elkan’s production pulses with understated energy. The album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in February, continues to hold strong weeks later, currently sitting at No. 4.

Despite all the buzz, Drake didn’t drop a single caption with his “Tetas” hat post. It didn’t matter. The hat spoke for itself—and so did the numbers.