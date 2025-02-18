It turns out that Drake is still hurt over his friendship breakup with DeMar DeRozan.

In a recent video shared by DJ Akademiks, Drake is onstage at his Sydney show when he is tossed a jersey while performing “Rich Flex.” The rapper holds the jersey or a couple of seconds before opening it up to reveal DeRozan's name and number. Once Drake realized it was his former friend's jersey, he threw the jersey off the stage.

Fans responded to Drake's clear indication that the former close friends still have some things they need to hash out.

“Taking shots at everyone but Kendrick,” one fan commented referencing the viral rap beef between Drake and Kendrick that erupted last year.

“I be arguing for Drake, then he does [poop emoji] like this [shake head emoji],” a Drake fan wrote.

Another fan reminded Drake of his rap beef with Meek Mill back in 2015, “This dude is still emotional you lost this one just let it be. You were smiling when you demolished Meek Mill.”

A fan called out a recent incident between DeRozan and Drake: “Yet he was scared to look DeMar in the face when he was sitting courtside at that game last year.”

Why Is Drake Mad At DeMar DeRozan?

Drake and the Sacramento Kings forward started their friendship over 10 years ago when DeRozan played for the Toronto Raptors, the rapper's favorite team. Their friendship took a turn for the worst when the athlete appeared at Kendrick's Pop Out Amazon special where he was seen dancing on stage to “Not Like Us,” a diss track aimed at Drake.

Their friendship continued to go downhill when DeRozan appeared in the official music video for “Not Like Us.”

While there seems to be some bad blood on Drake's side, the athlete has spoken out about how he currently feels about his relationship with the rapper.

“We love Drake, we always can play him,” DeRozan said to FOX 40 back in July. “Kendrick been a friend of mine, family. Damn near family, for a long time, for a while. We're from the same city, we grew up damn near in the same neighborhood … It's always been there. It hasn't always been publicized, but, you know, that's basically family.”

In “Not Like Us,” Kendrick name drops DeRozan.

“I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither,” Lamar rapped. “From Alondra down to Central, n***a better not speak on Serena.”

Drake on the otherhand, has been very open about his dislike for the athlete since he to him, DeRozan has picked sides. The rapper went viral last year when he said he would defame property with the athlete's name on it.

“If you ever put a DeRozan banner up I’ll go up there and pull it down myself,” Drake said during a Raptors broadcast. Drizzy has not only been a fan of the Raptors but has been working with them professionally for about the same time he has formed a relationship with DeRozan.