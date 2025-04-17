Drake is escalating his legal battle against Universal Music Group (UMG), and Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance just became Exhibit A. In a newly amended complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the rapper accuses UMG of orchestrating and promoting what he calls a “character assassination” during the most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history, per APNews.

Central to the updated lawsuit is Lamar’s live performance of “Not Like Us,” a track widely known as a diss targeting Drake. Although Lamar edited out the word “pedophile” during the live broadcast, Drake’s legal team claims the omission speaks volumes. “The removal underscores that nearly everyone understands it is defamatory,” the filing states.

The complaint argues that UMG played an active role in landing Lamar the prestigious halftime slot, allegedly leveraging financial and business relationships to make it happen. With more than 133 million viewers tuning in — including countless children and first-time listeners — the broadcast, according to Drake’s lawyers, did more than entertain. It allegedly broadcast unproven accusations on a global scale.

Michael Gottlieb, Drake’s attorney, said, “Drake will expose the evidence of UMG’s misconduct, and UMG will be held accountable for the consequences of its ill-conceived decisions.”

UMG fires back, calls Drake’s lawsuit ‘foolish’

UMG quickly issued a fiery response. A spokesperson for the label dismissed the lawsuit as a misguided and baseless attack on artistic freedom. “Drake is being misled by his legal representatives,” the company said in a statement to TMZ. “The amended complaint withdraws old allegations just to make room for even more baseless ones.”

They also accused Drake’s legal team of public theatrics, pointing out that a previous lawsuit filed in Texas was quietly dropped, and a recent so-called legal “win” was simply a standard discovery ruling. The statement closed with a warning: “Be careful what you wish for.”

Despite UMG’s defiance, Drake appears determined to make the Super Bowl performance a turning point in what’s becoming one of the most dramatic legal feuds hip hop has seen in years.