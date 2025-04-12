Kendrick Lamar and SZA just gave fans even more to talk about with the release of the official music video for “Luther,” the standout track from Lamar’s GNX album that made waves during his Super Bowl performance, per TheRoot. While the visuals were dreamy and cinematic, blending black-and-white shots with bursts of color and quiet intimacy, a subtle choice in the credits had fans raising eyebrows — and calling out a quiet jab at Drake.

Karena Evans, the Canadian director known for helping define Drake’s visual brand in 2018 with “Nice for What,” “In My Feelings,” and “God’s Plan,” is the mind behind the “Luther” video. For those following the long-simmering feud between the two rap titans, that’s not a throwaway detail. Kendrick choosing Evans — a creative who once shaped the aesthetic of his longtime rival — is being seen as a surgical-level move. Especially considering the timing: the video dropped just days after Drake released his own stark black-and-white video for “Nokia.”

Evans has long moved past being solely associated with Drake. She’s directed music videos for Chlöe, plus episodes of shows like Snowfall, P-Valley, and Gossip Girl. Still, her return to music videos via Kendrick’s biggest hit of the year adds undeniable tension to an already heated history.

Luther vibes, Grand National Tour, and continued competition

“Luther” itself is rich in layers — sampling Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn’s 1982 ballad “If This World Were Mine,” it leans on nostalgia and love while also flexing Kendrick's ability to control the cultural conversation. In the final minute of the video, the Vandross sample plays uninterrupted, a quiet nod to both musical heritage and Lamar’s reverence for artistry.

Meanwhile, the Lamar-Drake beef may have cooled musically, but it’s still playing out behind the scenes. From Kendrick’s Canadian tuxedo at the Grammys to Drake’s legal filings against Universal Music Group, the tension isn’t over — it’s just shifting lanes.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to hit the road for their Grand National Tour beginning April 19 in Minneapolis, with stops across 19 North American cities before heading to Europe. Their shared history at Top Dawg Entertainment and joint tracks like “Gloria” give fans plenty to look forward to as this chapter of their careers continues to unfold.