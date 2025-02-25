Le'Veon Bell hasn’t had an NFL job in years, but that hasn’t stopped him from making headlines. The former Pro Bowl running back, who has been outspoken about his political views, recently took to social media to voice his admiration for Elon Musk. His message, posted on Musk’s platform X, praised the billionaire’s influence and dismissed any criticism directed at him, per TheSpun.

“Elon doin too much for this world for yall to be hatin,” Bell wrote. He echoed the same sentiment about former president Donald Trump in a separate post. Musk, who has faced accusations of censorship on X, didn’t say much in response—just a simple “Thanks” accompanied by a folded hands emoji.

Musk’s DOGE Sparks Controversy

Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has come under fire for mass layoffs in the federal workforce following Trump’s return to office. DOGE has reportedly used AI to analyze responses from government employees, forcing them to justify their jobs or risk termination. This aggressive downsizing has drawn sharp criticism from political figures, including Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota, who didn’t hold back in her response.

“I bet a lot of people have had an experience like this with a bad boss,” Smith posted. “There's an email in your inbox on Saturday night saying, ‘Prove to me your worthiness by Monday or else.’ I'm on the side of the workers, not the billionaire a**hole bosses.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas took it even further. When asked what she would say directly to Musk, she replied bluntly: “F*** off.” Her anger extended to a bizarre incident where someone allegedly hacked TV monitors in a federal agency to display an AI-generated video of Trump kissing Musk’s feet. Crockett called the hacker a “true American hero.”

Lawsuits and Resignations Mount

Musk’s restructuring efforts have already sparked legal challenges. The State Democracy Defenders Fund has sued the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, calling DOGE’s layoff tactics “one of the most massive employment frauds in the history of this country.” Meanwhile, 21 government tech workers resigned in protest rather than use their expertise to “dismantle critical public services.” In a resignation letter obtained by the Associated Press, the staffers stated, “We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations. However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments.”

Bell, whose career once made him one of the highest-paid running backs in the league, isn’t known for his financial wisdom. After securing a four-year, $52 million contract with the New York Jets, he averaged a dismal 3.3 yards per carry before being released. Now, he’s making headlines not for his on-field performance but for his outspoken support of controversial figures like Elon Musk and Trump. Whether Musk appreciates Bell’s endorsement beyond a one-word reply remains to be seen.