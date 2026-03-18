In June 2025, Taylor Swift shocked Tight End University with a performance of her hit song “Shake It Off” at an afterparty for the event, which was created by fiancé Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

Appearing on Bussin' with the Boys, Kittle revealed that he and some of the moms “kind of bullied” Swift into performing at the afterparty by telling her, “You should totally sing.”

Smartly, Kittle quickly walked back his comments, claiming he was “kidding” and reassuring any Swifties listening that “no one bullies Taylor Swift.”

Luckily, it all worked out. Swift performed, and country singer icon Luke Combs then felt comfortable enough to follow suit. It was an amazing night, by all accounts.

Taylor Swift's performance at Travis Kelce and George Kittle's Tight End University

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Swift surprisingly went on stage during the Tight End University afterparty. She gave a rousing performance of “Shake It Off” with a new arrangement.

She performed alongside Kane Brown at the event. This was the ultimate way to conclude the 2025 Tight End University and was likely a night no one will forget.

This was also Swift's first notable live performance since her Eras Tour concluded in December 2024. She has not given any other notable live performance since.

Currently, Swift and Kelce are enjoying an offseason that has mostly been spent under the radar. Kelce is preparing for his 14th season in the NFL and with the Kansas City Chiefs. His 2025 season was disappointing, as the Chiefs won just six games. They missed the playoffs for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era.

Meanwhile, Kittle is similarly still active in the NFL. He had an injury-riddled 2025 campaign with the San Francisco 49ers. Kittle played in just 11 games, catching 57 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. Hopefully, the 49ers are able to stay healthy in 2026.