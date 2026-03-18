A Philadelphia man who has been accused of attempting to sell $200K worth of merchandise associated with Jason Kelce has been sentenced.

Robert Capone admitted to selling merchandise he alleged was signed by the retired Philadelphia Eagles star, which included 1,100 jerseys, helmets, and other items associated with the Super Bowl champion in June 2024. Capone was sentenced to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service for attempting to sell the fraudulent memorabilia of the retired NFL star.

He pleaded guilty to charges of theft by deception, deceptive business practices, conspiracy to commit theft by deception, and forgery in connection with the scheme, according to Pottstown Mercury.

Capone was not alone in the crime as he received support from a friend to sign the fake items. His friend was an artist named Alfred P. Sicoli who also pleaded to his crimes in this scheme. Sicoli plead guilty to forgery in November 2025 and has received three years of probation, 50 hours of community service, and was ordered to cover the remaining 20 percent of the restitution payment. Capone has been ordered by the judge to pay back 80 percent of the nearly $72,000 to the fans he defrauded, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Although they were caught for their crimes, Sicoli says that Capone is “a really good friend” and have been for three decades.

“This was not about a grand scheme to make a million dollars — it was just me helping him do some things,” Sicoli explained.

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Judge Risa Vetri Ferman told the court that Capone and Sicoli harmed their victims “financially and emotionally,” the Inquirer reported also adding that their scheme has done damage to the industry as well.

“Mr. Kelce is not here, but I have to believe there is damage to the player’s reputation,” Ferman explained. “It’s more than just a person or an item. It’s an industry.”

Capone says that he has “embarrassed myself and embarrassed my family,” and that it will “never happen again.”

Kelce retired from the league in 2024 and has since had his hand at broadcasting as well as co-hosting his New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce.