Dwight Howard's ex-girlfriend's custody request of their daughter has been denied following his estranged wife's recent allegations.

The retired NBA star has been making headlines for his divorce from his estranged wife, Amy Luciani, but now his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Render, is entering the conversation. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Render, who shares their daughter Layla with the former NBA star, asked a Georgia judge to grant her temporary custody. In the documents, Render claims that their daughter is “emotionally distressed” staying with her father and that “the urgency of Layla’s condition and the risk of further emotional harm.” Howard was awarded primary custody of Layla in 2024.

According to sources close to Howard, “they think this whole thing is contrived and now the timing of this filing is proof of that.”

The source added, “Tiffany was distressed [when] she lost custody of their daughter to Dwight. Tiffany has been working in conjunction with Amber to get negative publicity for Dwight.”

“There's nothing in the police report that should be cause for concern for Layla,” the source concluded.

However, a new report per Us Weekly, state that the court denied Render’s emergency order.

“There are neither allegations nor evidence qualifying as emergent,” the response obtained by Us read. “Plaintiff failed to file the controlling custody order she seeks to modify.”

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Render requesting custody of Layla follows Luciani claiming that Howard was using drugs and that the NBA champion needed to fix his issues with the alleged substance abuse.

“I've been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help,” she said in a since-deleted post. “Nobody wanted to listen because he's got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help. … I told everyone you got to help him… He is spiraling and I'm in here with him. I'm trying to love him through it.”

However, he denied it shortly after on social media.

“Never done coke in my life yall will believe everything yall see on the internet lol,” Howard wrote in a post on Snapchat.

He then added with several laughing emojis, “Me reading the hate & slander in the comments.”

Howard filed for divorce from Luciani for the second time earlier this month. They both previously filed last year but decided to rekindle their relationship at the time.