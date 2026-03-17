In the past, WWE star Brock Lesnar has defeated Kofi Kingston and other Black Superstars, which has earned him a reputation ahead of his WrestleMania 42 match against Oba Femi.

However, Kingston will be rooting for Femi to overcome the “Beast Incarnate.” He took to X, formerly Twitter, during the Mar. 16 edition of Monday Night RAW to make his rooting interest clear: “Oh sh#%…Avenge us…” he wrote.

While he never named Lesnar or Femi, it was posted around the same time as RAW's opening segment, which saw Femi answer Lesnar's open challenge for WrestleMania 42.

Why Kofi Kingston wants Oba Femi to “avenge” him against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 42

In 2019, Kingston was riding high after winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. It was a groundbreaking moment for him, as it was his first world championship win.

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His reign would come to an abrupt end after 180 days in October 2019. Lesnar challenged Kingston to a match on the Oct. 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Lesnar defeated Kingston in a matter of seconds to win the title. He never got a rematch, and the feud was never revisited in a meaningful way.

Recently, Cody Rhodes claimed he was given the nickname “Raheem” during a promo on SmackDown. Femi responded to that during an interview with the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, saying “there's one Black person that Brock was not able to stop his momentum,” that being Cody “Raheem” Rhodes.

Now, Femi will have a chance to defeat Lesnar, who will be attempting to thwart his momentum. He had a stare-down with Lesnar at the 2026 Royal Rumble. However, Lesnar got the best of Femi, eliminating him from the Royal Rumble.

At WrestleMania 42, Lesnar and Femi will face for the first time ever. Lesnar issued an open challenge during the Feb. 23 edition of RAW. During his next appearance on RAW on Mar. 16, Femi answered the call.