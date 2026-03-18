It sounds like Tom Brady and Logan Paul's beef has been squashed, as the NFL legend walked back his “cute” criticism of the WWE star's athleticism.

During his first official appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Brady was promoting the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, which features Paul.

.@TomBrady returns to the field as a quarterback in the @Fanatics Flag Football Classic this Saturday! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/UuzDkqGvNi — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 18, 2026

Fallon rattled off some of the names involved in the game. When he got to some of the non-athletes, Brady quipped, “Logan Paul's not really a great athlete.”

He was quick to course-correct and say he was “just kidding.” Brady revealed he saw Paul do a backflip, which was enough to change his mind.

However, Paul's feud with Brady escalated beyond the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Paul issued an open boxing challenge to NFL players, which was answered by several, including Le'Veon Bell.

Brady revealed that several players have reached out to him about physically confronting Paul, to which he responded, “Guys, chill out. We're not committing any crimes against Logan Paul.”

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Tom Brady and Logan Paul's beef has been squashed

While they will meet on the field in just a few days, it doesn't sound like Brady and Paul still have beef. More than likely, their feud was orchestrated to promote the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

It all began when Brady appeared on Paul's Impaulsive podcast. They were talking about the flag football game, and Paul attempted to categorize his athleticism on the same level as the likes of Saquon Barkley.

Brady didn't let this fly, calling Paul's athleticism and WWE “cute.” However, that isn't enough to get by on the football field, as Brady said, “I love WWE, it’s very cute, but honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition.”

Over the next few weeks, they would continue exchanging vocal barbs. Brady even called Paul a “b***h,” which made Rob Gronkowski laugh. Now, they will meet on the field on Saturday, Mar. 21.