Shaquille O'Neal is paying tribute to a 12-year-old girl who was killed during a fight at a school bus stop by paying the funeral expenses.

The NBA legend said that he heard of Jada West's story in the media, and it “touched my heart” which prompted him to reach out to the family.

“As a father, my heart goes out to Jada's family. No parent should ever have to bury their child, and if there is anything I can do to ease even a small part of that burden, then it is the right thing to do,” said O'Neal in a statement to ABC News.

“Our community must surround this family with love, support, and compassion during such a painful moment,” O'Neal concluded his statement.

The outlet reports that the NBA legend will be partnering with Henry County and Douglas County sheriffs in order to help of Jada's family.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds told the outlet, “When a child's life is taken so tragically, it affects all of us. Our goal is simple. We want Jada's family to know that they are not alone and that communities across Georgia stand with them during this incredibly difficult time.”

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Douglas County School System responded to the incident stating that it “did not occur on school property” or “during school hours.”

“There is nothing to indicate that this is related to any on-campus activity,” per ABC.

The outlet reports that Jada collapsed on March 5 following a fight with another student at a school bus stop near her home in Winston, Georgia. In the video which was shared by Jada's family's attorney, the 12-year-old appears to have hit her head on the pavement during the fight. Jada reportedly went into cardiac arrest, according to Atlanta News First which was for about 25 seconds. She was taken to the hospital where Jada's mother said her daughter stayed in the hospital for three days and then she later succumbed to her injuries which she says was due to a brain injury.

Jada's family is looking for “accountability” and are looking to bring it to the state officials as they allege the incident was due to a “bullying problem.”