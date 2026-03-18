Unfortunately, the time may have passed for the return of WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, as the Hall of Famer recently talked about how he has “moved on” from the character.

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Austin conceded that he still appreciates the memes and throwback moments fans post on social media. However, his in-ring career may be over.

“It's over, and it's been over for a long time, so I have moved on,” Austin acknowledged.

To be clear, Austin regrets none of it. He called working for WWE the “best job I [have] ever had,” and now, he's enjoying his retirement.

Will “Stone Cold” Steve Austin return to WWE?

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Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like Austin is going to return to WWE anytime soon. At 61 years old, Austin has been retired for over two decades, with the exception of a one-off match in 2022.

At WrestleMania 38, Austin came out of retirement for an impromptu match against Kevin Owens. This was his first match in almost 20 years.

They closed out the first night of WrestleMania 38. What started as a special edition of The KO Show with Owens became a no-disqualification match. Austin defeated Owens in just under 14 minutes.

In the years since, he made a couple of more appearances. Austin appeared during the second night of WrestleMania 41, crashing his ATV into the barricade at ringside.

Despite being retired for decades, Austin remains one of the most notable faces in WWE history. He was a multi-time world champion during his career, and he also won three Royal Rumble matches.

Additionally, Austin worked for WCW before his WWF/WWE career. In WCW, Austin was a two-time WCW World Television Champion and two-time United States Heavyweight Champion. He won tag team gold with Brian Pillman as well.