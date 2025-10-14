Olivia Carter was all smiles during the Atlanta Falcons’ Monday Night Football victory, and she made sure everyone knew it. The fiancée of rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. turned her suite into a celebration zone as Atlanta took down the Buffalo Bills, 24-14, in front of a roaring home crowd.

Carter shared her excitement on Instagram, posting clips of herself cheering wildly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium while Penix led the Falcons to their third win of the season. “Falcons win boiiiiii,” she wrote over a video showing the stadium’s massive scoreboard flashing the same message. The energy from her posts made one thing clear. Olivia might’ve been the happiest fan in the building, even more than Hailee Steinfeld, who watched her boyfriend Josh Allen struggle through a rough night on the other sideline.

Penix, selected eighth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, showed poise under pressure, completing 20 of 32 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. But the story of the night was Atlanta’s defense, which locked down Buffalo’s high-powered offense and picked off Allen twice. “They had a good plan,” Allen admitted after the game. “Looks like they came off the bye week and got to game-plan us quite a bit.”

A Love Rooted in Faith and Football

Carter and Penix’s story began long before the NFL spotlight. The two have been inseparable since his college days, first at Indiana and then at Washington, where Penix became one of college football’s most electric quarterbacks. Through injuries, setbacks, and triumphs, Olivia stood by his side, often seen in the stands or posting heartfelt messages on social media.

Before this season, she wrote, “love being in love with you,” in a post filled with photos from their journey together. It's a simple yet telling glimpse into their relationship. Their engagement in December 2024 felt like a natural step in a story built on support, faith, and perseverance.

Now, as Penix continues to grow into his role as the face of Atlanta’s future, Olivia’s presence remains constant. From the Huskies’ championship run to the Falcons’ rise in the NFC South, she’s been his loudest supporter. And on Monday night, as confetti and cheers filled the stadium, no one embodied the joy of victory quite like her.