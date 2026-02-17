Cardi B has begun embarking on her Little Miss Drama Tour, and the rapper is doing just that…addressing the drama.

The tour follows her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama, which she released in September 2025. During her sold-out show in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the rapper addressed the breakup rumors with her and Stefon Diggs, noting that she's still defending him despite no longer being together.

“Just because I ain’t f—ing with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy,” Cardi said on stage per video on X in reference to BIA's recent comments.

“This is for you b***h,” she added, before performing “Pretty & Petty.” The track is a diss record targeted at BIA where Cardi raps, “Name five BIA songs gun pointed to your head.”

BIA recently took a jab at Diggs on social media as the rapper was performing the song.

“Can u name someone with more [baby mamas] than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… [you know what, never mind.” BIA wrote at the time.

It seemed as though Cardi was sending a warning shot to BIA based on their ongoing beef.

Fans react to Cardi B and Stefon Diggs split

Fans suspected that the two were no longer together after they unfollowed one another on Instagram. However, with Cardi's defense of Diggs over the weekend fans have even more perspective to the situation.

“I know y'all mad about her defending SD but at the end of the day he is the father of her son,” one fan wrote.

“Don’t she got 2 tho?!??” a fan asked referring to her ex-husband Offset.

“All this mean is she just mad at him for now she’ll be back with him in a week she use to do this same thing with offset every time he do something and the fans or anybody bash him she go defending the mfka these mfkas gone continue to use her and embarrass her,” another fan wrote.

Another fan is convinced that they won't stay broken up for long. “Get mad if you want but them two getting back together when they grow up!

Diggs has had a pretty busy last few weeks personally and professionally. Earlier this month, the New England Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl 60 and lost 29-13. He also had his first court appearance in relation to the alleged strangulation and assault charges to his personal chef back in December 2025. He has plead not guilty.