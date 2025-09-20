Floyd Mayweather has built his brand on two things: never losing in the ring and never holding back on spending outside of it. For years, Mayweather's undefeated record and his nickname “Money” have gone hand in hand with images of million-dollar watches, private jets, and garages filled with cars most people only see on posters. But now, his love for luxury has spilled into a Las Vegas courtroom, Complex reports.

According to Fox News, Mayweather showed off four vehicles he said he bought from Vegas Auto Gallery in a July Instagram post. That video has since been deleted, but it laid the groundwork for what is now a bitter legal fight. In September, he reignited the conversation, blasting the dealership in another post while sharing a TMZ headline about his lawsuit. He tagged the owner directly and told his followers, “Be careful.”

The disagreement focuses on one car in particular, a 2018 Maybach Landaulet. Mayweather says he returned three of the vehicles without issue, but the dealership refused to take back the Maybach. In his view, the deal was dirty from the start.

The courtroom battle

Mayweather told TMZ that his team researched the Landaulet and discovered it had been tied up in lawsuits before he purchased it. He also claimed that parts had been swapped out, raising questions about its condition. On top of that, he argued the price tag never made sense.

He says the dealership charged him $1.2 million after claiming they paid $1.1 million for it. That alone didn’t raise alarms until further digging showed the car was originally purchased for just $728,000. In his mind, that meant he was taken for over half a million dollars.

His lawyer piled on, saying the dealership failed to provide critical paperwork such as the title, odometer certification, EPA compliance, and customs clearance documents. Without those, they argue, the entire transaction was improper.

Vegas Auto Gallery fired back quickly. Their attorney, Ted Anastasiou, called Mayweather’s lawsuit “laughable and dead on arrival.” He pointed out that the boxer signed a confession of judgment in June, admitting he owed $1.2 million, then missed settlement deadlines. The firm even accused him of begging for extensions and still failing to pay.

Another attorney for the dealership, Michael Cristalli, produced the confession of judgment document, which he said Mayweather agreed not to challenge. To them, this is a straightforward debt case. To Mayweather, it is about being deceived. Both sides now find themselves locked in a fight that feels more like a grudge match than a clean business disagreement.

Mayweather’s obsession with cars

Strip away the lawsuit, and the real story here is Mayweather’s obsession with luxury automobiles. Few athletes in history have invested so much into their garages. He has claimed to own close to 100 cars, carefully organized by color and city, Panda CarTalk reports. In Los Angeles, he keeps a lineup of all-black vehicles he calls the “sweet 16,” while in Las Vegas, he has a garage devoted to white models.

The lineup includes Ferraris, Bentleys, McLarens, Rolls-Royces, and G-Wagons. In one Instagram post, he casually displayed five Rolls-Royces parked side by side as if they were Honda Civics. For him, cars are not just toys—they are symbols of status, trophies of wealth, and often, investments.

The crown jewels

At the top of Mayweather’s collection sit some of the rarest and priciest cars on the planet. His Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, purchased for $4.8 million, might be the ultimate flex. Only two exist worldwide, making it rarer than most pieces of fine art. Mayweather eventually sold it in 2017 to help fund a $20 million yacht, proving his eye for trading luxury extends beyond the boxing ring.

Another standout is his Bugatti Chiron, which set him back $3.5 million. As one of the first buyers to secure a custom model, Mayweather put down millions just to hold his spot in line. Unlike some of his other Bugattis, this one stayed in his collection, showing that even he forms attachments when the craftsmanship impresses him enough.

He also owned a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, a car capable of hitting over 250 miles per hour. With its black and orange paint scheme, it was as fast as it was flashy. He later listed it for nearly $4 million, again treating a rare supercar as both status symbol and business opportunity.

Beyond the Bugattis

Mayweather’s car spending doesn’t stop with hypercars. He once dropped $7.7 million in a single spree, walking away with three Bugattis, three Ferraris, a Lamborghini, a Porsche, a Maybach, a Bentley, a Range Rover, and multiple Rolls-Royces. To him, that kind of outlay seemed as casual as grocery shopping.

His garages also feature the Rolls-Royce Phantom, an SUV-level luxury machine that often serves as his ride of choice when not showing off speed. Then there are limited-run Ferraris, the Mercedes McLaren SLR, and his custom G-Wagon. Every corner of his collection screams excess, but also variety.

What comes next

The courtroom drama with Vegas Auto Gallery may take months to resolve. The dealership has its paperwork and its lawyers, while Mayweather has his public platform and his determination to fight until he wins. Both sides are digging in, which suggests this battle will drag on.

Yet no matter what happens legally, Floyd Mayweather will not stop buying cars. They are central to his identity, woven into the fabric of his larger-than-life persona. He may feel cheated in this particular case, but his passion for rare vehicles and his willingness to drop millions on them will continue.

For fans, the lawsuit is just the latest subplot in a career defined by extravagance. Whether in a boxing ring or a garage filled with Bugattis, Floyd Mayweather always finds a way to put on a show.