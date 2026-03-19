Who could forget Hannah Einbinder professing her Eagles fandom at the Emmys last year? Now, the actress is back with another bold claim in a new interview.

The comedian who yelled “Go Birds!” during her 2025 Emmys acceptance speech after winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Ava Daniels in Hacks, shared her new revelation about Eagles fans. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Einbinder is asked, “Do you have the personality that would make you susceptible to being recruited into a cult?”

Without hesitation, Einbinder responded: “I do. I do. I am drawn towards charisma, and I do like to feel like I am a part of a team. I was captain of the varsity cheerleading team in high school. So you know I really like to be a part of a group.”

“Tell me what's the closest in your estimation to an actual cult?” The reporter then gave the Emmy winner the choices of: competitive cheerleading, improv, or being a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

“Certainly, the last one there,” she said, confirming her choice of Eagles fan to be close to a cult. “I should have said I am in a cult.”

The Rolling Stone Studio at #SXSW: Hannah Einbinder Hannah Einbinder tells Rolling Stone she equates being an @Eagles fan to being in a cult. "I should've said I AM in a cult." pic.twitter.com/uQN0nV5aph — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 18, 2026

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After Einbinder's viral moment last year, she made an appearance on The Stephen Colbert Show where she shared her support for retired Eagles center Jason Kelce.

“I think he's given so much to the Philadelphia Eagles,” she says. “Him and his family are such a forever royalty in the city of Philadelphia.”

She is also a fan of his wife, Kylie Kelce, and later also made an appearance on Not Gonna Lie last year.