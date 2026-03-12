Dwight Howard is speaking out amid his estranged wife, Amy Luciani, claiming that he was using drugs during their marriage.

The NBA Hall of Famer was accused of using cocaine by Luciani, whom he married in January 2025 in a since-deleted viral video.

“Never done coke in my life yall will believe everything yall see on the internet lol,” Howard wrote in a post on Snapchat.

He then added with several laughing emojis, “Me reading the hate & slander in the comments.”

Dwight Howard says he has never done coke in his life: “Y’all will believe everything y’all see on the internet lol” He shared this to his Snapchat following his estranged wife’s claims https://t.co/BfQ8pQbtI1 pic.twitter.com/NrRmDoWcGH — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) March 11, 2026

Luciani made the claims last week, telling her followers that he needs to stop using drugs and that he should get some help for his alleged drug program.

“I've been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help,” she said. “Nobody wanted to listen because he's got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help. … I told everyone you got to help him… He is spiraling and I'm in here with him. I'm trying to love him through it.”

“And this is it,” she said as she pointed to what is assumed to be drugs. “This is what I’m losing my f–king marriage to.”

Luciani got emotional as she shared that she still loves the NBA star and wants to support him.

Alongside the shocking claims about the drug use, she shared that “CPS has been here three times in less than three months.” She and Howard do not have any children together, but he has sons Braylon, Dwight III, and David, and daughters Layla and Jayde with different women. Luciani alleged that he had “coached my stepson to lie,” but did not share what he was not being truthful about under the alleged guise of the NBA star.

Following Howard's response to the drug abuse claims, he filed for divorce from Luciani for the second time. Howard said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and they are “living in a bona fide state of separation with no hope of reconciliation.”