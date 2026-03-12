WNBA star Rickea Jackson has been granted a restraining order against James Pearce Jr. after she claimed her life was in danger from the NFL star.

The Los Angeles Sparks star told the court, “James will kill me” if she was not granted the order, per TMZ.

Last month, according to court documents obtained by the outlet, Jackson went to court, where she was seeking a temporary injunction for protection against Pearce Jr. He was ordered to not have contact with the WNBA star or be within 500 feet of her residence or come within 100 feet of her car. The Atlanta Falcons star was also ordered to surrender any firearms, with ammunition, to the nearest police department.

Jackson claimed that Pearce Jr. accused her of cheating and physically assaulted her.

“While at a gas station, James attacked me by snatching my cellular phone out of my hand, pulling my hair, and taking my personal belongings. After this attack, I told James that I did not want to continue a relationship with him any longer,” the report reads, according to the outlet.

Jackson also claimed that in a separate incident, “James has threatened to kill me, James has threatened to harm me, James has threatened to injure me, James has threatened to place a bag over my head, and James has verbally and physically abused me on more than one occasion.”

Article Continues Below

On Feb. 7, Jackson claimed that while she was driving to her house she believed Pearce Jr. was following her. She claimed that he blocked her path of travel and got “out of his vehicle and approaches my vehicle. Then James starts banging on my window, demanding I get out of the vehicle.”

Pearce Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following the Feb. 7 incident. He is facing five felony charges including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, fleeing/eluding police, and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer following the incident.

His attorneys stated that Pearce “maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story.”

While a court date has not yet been made public, Jackson's lawyers share that the WNBA star is willing to testify if the case goes to court.