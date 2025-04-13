Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner are not fans of PDA as the rumored couple refused to kiss during their kiss cam moment. The Grammy-nominated rapper and New York Jets cornerback attended Adin Ross' sporting event on Friday (April 11). Dana White commented on the interaction between Ice and Gardner.

“Is that her boyfriend?” someone asked.

White chimed in, “They're acting like they don't even f***ing love each other.”

“It's like they're devastated that the kiss cam was on. The f***?” he continued.

When the kiss cam created an animated heart around the rumored love birds, Ice began laughing and touching her hair, with the NFL star smiling and slightly shaking his head. They both avoided eye contact with one another during the awkward moment.

Dana White cooked Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner for not kissing when the kiss cam came on 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gnpNQBXVkb — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gardner and Ice have not commented publicly on their rumored relationship, but romance rumors began to fuel when the NFL star posted a photo on Instagram carousel with both of them standing by a Rolls-Royce on a busy New York street. Ice commented on the photo, “1,” referencing the cornerback's jersey number and the cartoon photo he ended the post with.

Besides the Instagram photo, they were also seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and photos of them at a mall have also surfaced.

Prior to romance rumors with Ice Spice, Gardner said he was in a relationship in 2023 but didn't specify with who.

As for Ice Spice, she was rumored to be dating her producer RIOT and Central Cee but she nor the men have ever confirmed a romantic relationship with the Bronx native. However, in 2023 she also admitted that she was “currently dating someone” to the Los Angeles Times.

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner's Careers

Ice and Gardner have had some big moments in their careers lately. The cornerback was selected fourth overall by the Jets in the 2022 NFL draft. The Detroit native signed a 4-year, $33.45 million deal, including a $21.5 million signing bonus and $33.45 million fully guaranteed which will run through the 2026 season.

As for Ice, she dropped her debut album Y2K! which featured guest verses from Central Cee, Gunna, Travis Scott, and more. In 2024 she was nominated for four Grammys and while she didn't walk away with an award, the Bronx native teased that she will be dropping new music soon.