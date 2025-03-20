NBA champion Iman Shumpert is denying that he has leaked information about his ex-wife Teyana Taylor amid their divorce. Shumpert's attorney, Stephen C. Steele, told TMZ Sports in a statement that the former NBA star has done no such thing.

The Grammy-nominated singer claims that Shumpert was spreading false information to the media and said that their divorce ended differently than it did, according to court documents obtained by the publication. In response to the alleged retaliation by Shumpert, the A Thousand And One actress requested that the former Brooklyn Nets star go to jail for 20 days.

“My client, Mr. Iman Shumpert, has never whatsoever leaked any allegations or claims stated in any of the pleadings in” the Taylor/Shumpert divorce case,” Steele said. “Mr. Shumpert adamantly denies that he has provided any information to any media.”

“Specifically, but without limitations, he denies that he leaked any information which may have served as the basis for the multiple news reports preceding the trial of this matter,” Steele added.

Taylor and Shumpert met in 2013 and began dating. They got engaged in 2015 and married the year after. The actress filed for divorce in 2023. The former couple have two daughters together, Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. born in 2015, and Rue Rose Shumpert, born in 2020. Taylor and Shumpert also had a short-lived reality television series on their life and relationship called We Got Love Teyana & Iman.

“As agreed by the parties, and as ordered by the court, he has not, and he will not disclose any of the contents of the now-sealed file,” Steele said, “nor will he reveal or discuss the substance or content of any orders or pleadings.”

Steele added that Shumpert will be “comply with the court” about the divorce and “has absolutely no interest in discussing any of these private and personal details with any media or any parties not directly involved with this case.”

Is Iman Shumpert Retired?

While the details of Shumpert's divorce are somewhat blurry, it also seems like so is his future in basketball. In his professional career, Shumpert has played for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, and the Brooklyn Nets. While seeing Shumpert on the court again is not definite, his will to play again is still strong. Last year, he was asked if he will ever lace up his sneakers and step onto the court again.

“100%,” Shumpert told RG in October 2024. “People ask me, ‘Are you retired?' I don't think I'll ever say I'm done playing. I think if somebody said, ‘Hey man, I just need you to come sit here and work out with the guys.' If everything made sense and I liked what I had to do, I wouldn't mind doing it. I don't think I'll ever go on a podium and say, ‘I'm retiring from basketball.'”

He also shared what would be his ideal circumstance now that he is co-parenting with his Taylor.

“I don't think I can do the whole 10-day, two-way contract,” says Shumpert. “I have two kids – I don't need to do all that. If somebody needs me to come do what they know I can do. And it's something where I'm going to go there, I'm going to be in weight training, I'm going to be on the team and we're trying to win something, that's totally cool. If not, I'll stay out of everybody's way and do my podcast and play basketball when I feel like it.”