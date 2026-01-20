Indiana football’s national championship moment landed somewhere between disbelief and destiny, and Mark Cuban leaned into both feelings without hesitation. After the Hoosiers capped a perfect 16-0 season by beating Miami 27-21 on Monday night, Cuban stood on the field and absorbed a scene few ever imagined becoming real.

The title marked the first in program history for Indiana Hoosiers football, and the reaction matched the magnitude. Cuban, a 1981 graduate of the school, framed the run as something that transcended fandom. In his words, Indiana’s underdog status flipped the script nationally, turning neutral viewers into believers almost overnight.

He compared the moment to cinema, saying the ending felt scripted, On3 reports. Cuban pointed to a decisive fourth-down sequence late in the game, when Indiana showed field goal before pulling the unit and trusting its offense. The result delivered chaos, emotion, and a finish that sent the stadium into frenzy. To Cuban, it felt like a modern rewrite of the classic “Hoosiers” story, only this time on a football field with the whole country watching.

“Every single person is an IU fan tonight.” Did you ever think this was possible? “Hell no! Now it's a movie.” Mark Cuban a pretty proud IU alum after a #NationalChampionship for the Hoosiers.#IUFB #CFBPlayoff @WTHR @mcuban pic.twitter.com/8aTm18LJv7 — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) January 20, 2026

Cuban’s belief in Curt Cignetti paid off

Cuban’s connection to the run started well before the confetti fell. During Indiana’s College Football Playoff push, he made another donation to the university’s athletic department, his second notable contribution since head coach Curt Cignetti arrived. Cuban explained his reasoning earlier this week on First Take, likening Cignetti to an entrepreneur worth backing.

Rather than promising spectacle, Cuban said Cignetti sold him on structure and consistency. The coach’s clear system, organizational mindset, and track record resonated, especially to someone who has spent decades investing in people who trust process over flash.

That belief only strengthened after the title. Cuban confirmed he has already committed additional resources tied to the transfer portal, hinting that the program’s momentum will not slow. For Indiana football, the championship did more than secure a trophy. It reshaped perception, rallied outsiders, and, as Cuban put it, made everyone an IU fan, at least for one unforgettable night.