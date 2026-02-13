The Super Bowl is popularly known for airing several unique commercials as well as film trailers. One of the most talked about commercials coming out of this year's Super Bowl 60 was Oakley Meta's “Push limits” ad campaign featuring Speed.

In the commercial, Speed could be seen asking the Meta AI about a plane's takeoff speed before launching himself and racing a running plane, before swiftly entering and sitting inside it. Appearing on Yahoo Sports Daily, IShowSpeed was asked about that moment by the hosts. Calling it “real,” Speed reflected on how he performed the stunt.

“Now I see what happens. I see the stunt double do it, and I'm like, ‘What? I can do this easily.' Like why? Like, I don't need a stunt double. I can just do it. And like I was like, any time if it's a challenge, I wanna do it. You know what I'm saying?” Speed said. ‘That's just it's just in my blood. So I was like, you know what? ‘Let me just do this. Let me just do this stunt.' And I did it. I did it first try, actually.”

At just 21-years-old, Speed is known for pushing the limits and displaying extreme athletic abilities. From racing to athletics, and even pro-wrestling, Speed has done it all.

IShowSpeed teases WrestleMania 42 appearance

In his same appearance on Yahoo Sports Daily, IShowSpeed was asked about his 2025 Royal Rumble experience. Recalling the moment and addressing the chances of an in-ring return, Speed teased appearing during WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

“Man, I don’t know. I mean, We got WrestleMania coming up, so you may be seeing me in there, you may be not. I’m just not trying to get beat up. But, we’ll see, we’ll see. I got beat up too much times. I can’t, my body can’t take that anymore.”