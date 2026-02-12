On Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, Bad Bunny created history when he became the first Latin star to headline a Super Bowl Halftime show. A performance filled with 11 songs and a praiseworthy execution, it also had several cameos as well as multiple hidden symbolisms.

The cameos included several Latin and Hollywood stars such as Pedro Pascal, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and even Cardi B. Cardi B, who shares Dominican-Trinidadian roots and was rumored to be dating New England Patriots' Stefon Diggs, recently opened up about her Super Bowl Halftime appearance on social media. The 33-year-old rapper shared clips from the field and snaps on Instagram.

“We had a time at the game, honey! Then we took that energy back to the Airbnb for a whole photoshoot [nail paint emoji]. Thank you [Airbnb] for always setting up me and the team up with the best stays while we’re on the road! [three red heart emojis].”

Her carousel included videos of her dancing at Levi's Stadium during Super Bowl 60, while the rest of the pictures included her posing for an elegant photoshoot while wearing a Zimmermann, custom Candice Cuocoo, and Tom Ford

Is Cardi B still dating Patriots' star Stefon Diggs?

Super Bowl 60 saw the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks and suffer a humiliating loss of 13-29. Supporting Bad Bunny for the Halftime show was Cardi B, who was in a relationship with Patriots' wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Before the game, at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Feb. 7, 2026, ESPN asked Cardi B about any message for Diggs, to which she replied, “good luck,” before walking away. The couple's relationship has been a talking point for some weeks now, especially after they had unfollowed each other on social media.

Dating each other publicly for almost a year now, the couple is also parents to a baby boy. With no confirmation on their relationship status, fans are only behind with rumors and speculations.