When it comes to football, Jameis Winston was putting everything on the line to succeed, including making a celibacy pact with himself.

Winston is on the New York Giants and shared with NFL brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce on their New Heights podcast that he stayed away from sex for a year in order to focus on the game.

The New York Giants quarterback asked his wife, Breion, to marry him in 2018 and “was doing this freaking celibacy thing.”

“That was a contract year — it was one of the most up-and-down years off the field that I had in my life, too,” Winston said. “I had just asked my wife to marry me and I was doing this freakin’ celibacy thing … like literally refraining from sex, man.”

He was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but at the time, he and Breion were living together. She was eight months pregnant with their first son, Antonor, so he had to come up with a different approach to stay true to his pact.

“So I literally bought a property and stayed away from my house,” Winston told Travis and Jason.

“Don't take a blacklight into that house,” Jason joked, which garnered some laughs from Travis and Winston.

Winston has been with his wife since high school as they met in their home state of Alabama. He won the 2013 Heisman Award and was named Gatorade Player of the Year. They got married in March 2020 and welcomed their second son, Malachi, later that year.

After the 2019 season, he left after being with the Bucs for five years. He has since never been a full-time starter. This year with the Giants, he played three games and served as backup to Super Bowl champion, Russell Wilson, and rookie Jaxson Dart. He now proudly serves as a mentor to the rookies on the roster with Dart noting, per ESPN, “He's like a coach on the field [and] in the film room.”