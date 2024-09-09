Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick stepped out during New York Fashion Week and their outfits do the talking for themselves. The Boston Celtics shooting guard wore a tailored navy double-breast blazer with loose vertical striped pants and black dress shoes. His girlfriend wore an open khaki blazer showing off her killer abs and navy dress pants. The former Chicago Sky player wore silver open-toe shoes to bring the look together.

Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick at New York Fashion Week 😎 (via thehapablonde/IG) pic.twitter.com/BtEytb0YFR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2024 Expand Tweet

New York Fashion Week began Friday (Sept. 6) and commences on Wednesday (September 11). Fashion's hottest brands, celebrities and influencers take their first looks at the 2025 spring/summer collections. Also known as “fashion month” as fashion week in London runs September 13-17; Milan Fashion Week: September 17-23; ending with Paris Fashion Week: September 23 to October 1st, 2024.

Jaylen Brown, Kysre Gondrezick Relationship and Careers

There were weeks of speculation prior to Brown and Gondrezick's making their relationship official at the ESPYS back in July.

Prior to Brown's relationship with Gondrezick, he dated Instagram model Bernice Burgos.

Gondrezick was linked to NBA player Kevin Porter Jr. before her relationship with the Boston Celtics shooting guard. The WNBA free agent and Porter Jr. parted ways last September after he was arrested after an alleged assault involving Gondrezick in a New York City hotel. The Los Angeles Clippers player pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation earlier this year.

As for their careers, Brown won the NBA National Championship last year and personally took home the NBA Finals MVP title.

Gondrezick was the fourth pick in 2021 WNBA draft and was picked up by Indiana Fever. She was later signed with Chicago Sky in February. The West Virginia alum played alongside Angel Reese before the latter's season-ending injury. Gondrezick was let go by Chicago Sky in June.

The Chicago Sky announced today that the team has waived Kysre Gondrezick pic.twitter.com/Dp18X3io0f — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) June 28, 2024 Expand Tweet

Gondrezick is now currently a free agent.