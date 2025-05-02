Social media star The Rizzler was at the Thunderbolts* premiere for Marvel and interacted with the stars, including Lewis Pullman.

The two's interaction was caught on video. Pullman knew who the young star was, and The Rizzler seemed a little starstruck, and the Top Gun: Maverick star helped him get comfortable.

“What's going on, dude?” Pullman asks The Rizzler, who says something inaudible to which the Sentry actor says, “I thought you were The Rizzler.”

"Oh you rizzing it up. Are you rizzing right now?"

The Rizzler was wearing a Red Guardian costume. Pullman joked he was going to call him the “Red Rizzler.” Pullman then began hitting some of the social media star's signature poses. “Oh, you rizzing it up — are you rizzing right now?” he quips.

The Rizzler, a Marvel fan, had a blast meeting the stars of Thunderbolts*. He snagged pictures with the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, and more.

Pullman is an actor best known for his role in Top Gun: Maverick. Before his role in Maverick, he had roles in Bad Times at the El Royale and The Strangers: Prey at Night.

Since then, he has appeared in Riff Raff, Salem's Lot, and Skincare. He also starred fellow fellow Marvel star Brie Larson in Lessons in Chemistry for Apple TV+.

Who is The Rizzler?

Social media star The Rizzler is known for his signature facial expression, better known as “mewing.” He first gained fame in 2023.

Since then, he has become synonymous with the Costco Guys (AJ and Big Justice). He frequently films videos for their social media pages with them.

What is Thunderbolts*?

Thunderbolts* is the latest Marvel movie and stars Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, David Harbor, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The movie follows a group of misfits who are sent on a deadly mission. The group of antiheroes are forced to work together on a high-stakes adventure.

Jake Schreier directed the Marvel movie. He is best known for directing an adaptation of John Green's Paper Towns in 2015. He also executive produced and directed several episodes of Netflix's Beef.

Thunderbolts* is also the end of Phase Five of the MCU. It ends the latest chapter of the franchise before Fantastic Four: First Steps kicks off Phase Six in July 2025. Then it is already time for Avengers: Doomsday, which will be released on May 1, 2026.