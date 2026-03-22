When it comes to sharing fun facts, Jonathan Jones might have everyone on his new team beat. The NFL star's fun fact just confirmed that he is a certified pilot and that he flew himself to sign his new contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones is entering his 11th year in the NFL, and during last week's press conference, he had no problem with how he would get from Charlotte, N.C., to Philadelphia.

“I found a little passion for aviation a few years back and flew up here today for the signing, so it's a little hobby of mine that I enjoy doing,” he said in the press conference.

Jones added that he's “always looking for unique hobbies.”

“I grew up as a country boy, so always outside on bikes, four-wheelers and [aviation] was kind of my niche,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said. “I got exposed to general aviation, took a discovery flight and I fell in love with it.”

“So I hopped over from Charlotte today to get over to here. It was a quick flight but anytime I can fly, I love it,” he shared. “It was kind of nice to have the approach over the Delaware River. It was kind of a nice touch for the morning.”

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The Eagles' cornerback flew a Daher TBM single-engine turboprop on Wednesday, March 18, to sign his one-year 1 year, $2,000,000 contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $500,000 signing bonus, $2,000,000 guaranteed. Prior to signing with the Eagles Jones played for the New England Patriots from 2016 to 2024 and the Washington Commanders last season.

Jones' wife Andressa Jones has shared on social media that the NFL star has flown them on vacation and most recently the Bahamas. The couple got married in 2024.

The Eagles' cornerback earned his pilot’s license in April of 2023 after taking flying lessons at Norwood Airport outside Boston, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.