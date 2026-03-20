The rumored beef between singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and Grammy winner Sabrina Carpenter may have been overblown, as the two appear to be on good terms.

During her profile for British Vogue, Rodrigo praised Carpenter, and it dispelled any rumors of their beef. Granted, they noted that she was “tense” while thinking about her response, but she still was positive when talking about Carpenter.

“I think she’s great. I’m so happy for all of her success too. I love the album she’s put out.” Rodrigo said. “No, no, no, it’s good. It’s just people just get weird and clickbaity – it’s all love, though. I’ve talked to her many times.”

So, it sounds like the rumored beef was blown way out of proportion by fans and the media. At the very least, they appear to be cordial with one another.

Why were Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter rumored to have beef?

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Rodrigo and Carpenter were rumored to have beef over fellow former Disney Channel star Joshua Bassett. Rodrigo was reportedly dating Bassett while they were in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series together.

However, after their relationship ended, Bassett and Carpenter began dating. This sparked speculation that there was drama between Rodrigo and Carpenter.

Luckily, it appears that even if there was a rift between them, they've put their differences aside. As British Vogue notes, they have been seen chatting at awards shows.

Both Rodrigo and Carpenter are Grammy-winning artists. Rodrigo has won three Grammys. Her three wins came for her debut album, Sour, winning Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Drivers License”), and Best New Artist.

Carpenter, meanwhile, is a two-time Grammy winner. Her last album, Man's Best Friend, received several nominations. However, she did not win any awards. Short n' Sweet won two awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance (“Espresso”).