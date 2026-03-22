Before Jaylen Watson was making plays on the field, the Los Angeles Rams cornerback worked alongside his mother at Wendy's.

Watson's mother was the manager at a local Wendy's in Augusta, Georgia. The cornerback moved back in with her after he didn't make USC's football team due to academics. Watson explained why he didn't like working with his mom despite having a lot of love for her.

“I hated it. It was terrible,” Watson told reporters at the Rams' facility, according to the New York Post.

“I love her to death, but it was terrible,” he added. “You get no breaks from your mom. You go to work, you’re with your mom. You go home, you’re with your mom. You can’t even talk about work.”

Watson added that he couldn't get a break at home even if he didn't have a good day at work.

“Guess who’s home?” he said jokingly of his mother.

On social media, Watson shared what it was like to work at Wendy's.

1 year ago today. Needed 5 A’s to be D1 eligible truly blessed🎢 pic.twitter.com/5q196Otwt8 — Wat’s Island🏝 (@JaylenWatson12) April 30, 2021

All jokes aside, Watson cares for his mother deeply and refers to her as “Superwoman.”

“Just seeing all the sacrifices she put in … it kind of made me push harder and strive to be something in my life,” he said.

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Watson was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. He was able to get his grades up and play for Washington State University before being drafted by the Chiefs.

His hard work paid off as he was able to win two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and play alongside NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones.

Watson recently signed with the Rams on March 11 for a three-year, $51 million contract. He won't have to worry about making any new friends on the Rams, as he will be reunited with Trent McDuffie, who was traded earlier from the Chiefs to the Rams.

Back in January, Watson made a touching tribute to his time in Kansas City with photos with his teammates and shared how much they've impacted his NFL career.

“Dear CHIEFS KINDGOM, If this is the last ride I truly thank you for all the passion and support you’ve showed over the past 4 years. The best 4 years of my life,” Jones wrote. “From a 7th round draft pick out of Augusta, Ga I felt welcomed since the first day I walked in the building. Never in a million years I could’ve imagined being a 2x Sb champ. To playing in arrowhead in front of the best fans in the world. Through the good years and bad you guys were always there 100 degrees or -30. To all my teammates that became brothers thank you for showing us young bulls the way to come in and be a real professional. So many memories will forever be embedded and I will cherish those moments forever thank you CHIEFS KINGDOM.”