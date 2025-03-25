Jonathan Majors is back in the spotlight for his performance in Magazine Dreams, and he's getting an unlikely stamp of approval—from bodybuilder and co-star Mike O’Hearn, who says Majors could win a real-life Mr. Universe title, per TMZ. TMZ caught up with O’Hearn outside Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach, and he had nothing but praise for the embattled actor.

“Jonathan crushed it,” O’Hearn said, admiring Majors' dedication and transformation for the role of Killian Maddox, a mentally tortured bodybuilder obsessed with stardom. “The world needs him on the big screen,” he added, emphasizing that acting is Majors’ true strength. But make no mistake, O’Hearn believes the Creed III actor trained hard enough to step into a bodybuilding competition tomorrow.

O’Hearn also addressed the elephant in the room—Majors’ 2023 misdemeanor assault and harassment conviction tied to an incident involving ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The charges cost Majors significant roles and industry support, including the film’s original distributor, Searchlight Pictures. Still, O’Hearn advocated for redemption, suggesting people deserve a second chance.

A Fierce Performance Overshadowed by Controversy

Majors’ journey with Magazine Dreams began with a strong Sundance debut in 2023, where the film generated early Oscar buzz. But in the months that followed, his legal troubles cast a shadow over the project’s release. Disney dropped the title, and the film sat in limbo until finally hitting theaters in March 2025 under a different distributor.

Despite its rocky path, Magazine Dreams has been met with glowing reactions from audiences. It scored a 91% verified audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and pulled in an estimated $700,000 from 815 theaters—respectable numbers for an indie film navigating backlash. Critically, it holds an 81% score, with many pointing to Majors' raw, physically grueling portrayal as a highlight.

Even bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman weighed in, calling Majors “in top shape” after training together. That sentiment reflects a growing consensus that whatever public hurdles Jonathan Majors faces, his on-screen performance speaks for itself.