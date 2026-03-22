Jorginho is calling out pop star Chappell Roan for allegedly bringing his daughter to tears.

The Brazilian footballer shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story over the weekend where he recounted an incident involving his 11-year-old daughter and the “Pink Pony Club” singer.

“I went through a very upsetting situation with my family earlier today,” the Flamengo star wrote.

“My wife [Catherine Harding, who also goes by Cat Cavelli] is in São Paulo for Lollapalooza Brazil. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited. She even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire,” he continued, referring to the singer, prior to the start of her Lollapalooza Brazil set.

“By coincidence, they're staying at the same hotel as this artist. During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognized her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her,” Jorginho then wrote of the alleged interaction, pointing out, “The worst part is she didn't even approach her. She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything.”

Unfortunately, matters allegedly got worse when a security guard walked up to his family and threatened to “file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears.”

Jorginho continued, “A large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn't allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”

The Flamengo star was in disbelief that it would escalated to this. “Honestly, I don't know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment.”

Jorginho revealed that his daughter did not take the incident well and that she was “extremely shaken and cried a lot.”

The soccer pro was disappointed in Roan's behavior as well as that of the security guard: “It's sad to see this kind of treatment coming from those who should understand the importance of fans.”

“At the end of the day, they are the ones who build all of this,” the athlete continued. “I sincerely hope this serves as a moment of reflection. No one should have to go through this, especially not a child.”

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He concluded his message by tagging Roan's Instagram account and writing in all caps, “WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION.”

The daughter Joringho is seemingly referring to is 11-year-old Ada Law, whom Harding shares with her ex, actor Jude Law. Joringho also has children from a previous relationship, as he shares Vitor and Alicia with his ex, Natalia Leteri. The pro athlete and Harding share their son Jax, who was born in 2020.

Chappell Roan responds to Jorginho's allegations

The pop star took to her Instagram Story to give her side of the story.

“I'm just gonna tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who was not my personal security,” Roan said in a video Sunday morning, adding that she “didn’t even see” Harding and her daughter.

“No one came up to me. No one bothered me. Like, I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel,” she said, insisting that she did not ask a security guard to talk to the mother and child. “They did not come up to me. They weren't doing anything. It's unfair for security to just assume someone doesn't have good intentions when they have no reason to believe.”

She continued: “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children. Like, that is crazy. I'm sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something that you would do something, and that if he felt uncomfortable, it makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

Lollapalooza Brazil is taking place from March 20 to March 22 at the Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. The festival will be hitting the U.S. in Chicago in Grant Park, from July 30 to Aug 2.