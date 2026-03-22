Lindsey Vonn is not ready to get into skiing, but the Olympian is making a lot of progress.

The three-time Olympic medalist recently shared a video of herself doing pull-ups a month after her Winter Olympics journey came to an end due to a tibia fracture in her left leg. She shared the milestone on social media.

“First set of pull ups post surgery,” she wrote alongside the clip. “Slowly getting there!”

Fans congratulated the athlete on her accomplishments in the comment section.

“INSPIRING, INCREDIBLE, BEAST MODE,” one fan wrote.

“Gogogo Champ,” another fan commented.

A fan wrote to Vonn, “So so inspiring! Your tenacity and ability to push yourself are incredible.”

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Earlier this month, she gave fans an update on her health journey.

“Home sweet home. Feels good to sleep in my own bed… but wheeling through the front door without Leo greeting me like always was a very hard reality,” she wrote alongside photos of herself snuggling on the couch with her dog. A reality I had to face. Along with many other hard realities that lay in front of me as I move forward….”

“I’m focused now on therapy and getting healthy. It’s going to be a hard and painful journey but I am putting all of my energy into it, like I always do,” she added.

She concluded her caption, writing, “I’m going to take some time for myself. I’ll give you updates when I can but right now my focus is on taking care of myself. As always, thank you for the love and support.”

The three-time Olympic medalist fractured her left leg in the downhill event last month and she was later airlifted to the hospital. Vonn even shared that it could have has her leg being amputated. She has since had multiple surgeries and is on her way to recovery.