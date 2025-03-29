All the credit for Josh Allen's grooming goes to his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld.

Fans couldn't help but notice the clean look that the Buffalo Bills quarterback wore for the NFL Honors last month and Allen shared who he has to thank for it.

“Anytime I look good, it's because of Hailee. I promise you,” Allen said recently about his new look.

Steinfeld recently told Glamour that she didn't have to do too much and that he already pretty much had a routine but just needed a little refining.

“Luckily, he's into hair care and skin care, so he's got his whole little deal figured out, so that's an area I can't help [others] in… And then also trying to get him to wear SPF, you know what I'm saying?,” she said.

Allen won the MVP award this year, and he thanked Steinfeld for being supportive.

“You've been my rock; you are my best friend,” Allen said during his acceptance speech. “I would not be standing on this stage if it weren't for you.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Wedding

Allen and Steinfeld began dating in 2023 and the athlete proposed to her back in November in Malibu. For the actresses' newsletter, Beau Society, she interviewed Allen on his thought process until the proposal.

“The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch, and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

The Bills quarterback admitted that he was nervous to pop the question and for his surprise to be ruined.

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen said. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on, and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

Since that interview a lot of detail surrounding the wedding have been revealed. According to the quarterback's teammate, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, shared that Allen and Steinfeld would be tying the knot on May 31.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys and he sealed that deal. And soon to come. May 31. It’s happening,” Dawkins responded in a March 7 appearance on Good Morning Football when asked if he was going to attend any weddings soon.

If the couple actually gets married on May 31 it would line up with what a source previously told Us Weekly about them not wanting to wait to be married.

“They don’t want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway,” a source told Us Weekly. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process, and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together.”

“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,” the source added. “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”