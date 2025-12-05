If you've ever watched a WWE PLE like WrestleMania, you've probably seen the Green Shirt Guy, or Superfan Smilez, as fans call him, in the front row. He is almost always sitting in the front row of PLE shows, and WWE president Nick Khan revealed how this happens.

No, he doesn't get all of his tickets comped. That is a popular theory among fans, but it appears he pays for the front row seats he gets. During the latest edition of Impaulsive (at the 21-minute mark) Paul asked the question that every WWE fan has asked themselves at least once: How does he get front row tickets?

“One of the sister companies of WWE and UFC is On Location, which is VIP hospitality and entertainment,” Khan explained. “So, he pays for his seats, he pays a premium for those seats with On Location, and that's why he gets to be in the front row.”

Paul then asked Khan about a theory he had heard online that Green Shirt Guy was accidentally “struck” during a WWE event, and the company gave him “front row seats for life” so he wouldn't sue them. Khan was very adamant that this was not the case.

So, the mystery has been solved — Green Shirt Guy buys his WWE tickets like every other fan, at least according to Khan. Expect him to continue attending shows in the front row.

Green Shirt guy was at the recent Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. The next main roster PLE is not until Jan. 31, 2026. The Royal Rumble will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It remains unknown if Green Shirt Guy will be there.

Before then, there will be two Saturday Night's Main Event shows as well. The first one, which takes place on Dec. 13, marks the end of John Cena's in-ring career. His last match will take place at the December 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.