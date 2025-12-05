Ice Cube shut down a viral post that tried to drag him into the never-ending LeBron James and Michael Jordan debate, per Heavy. The @Hoopss account on X, which has hundreds of thousands of followers, shared a fake update that claimed Cube mocked comparisons between the two icons. The post offered no source, no real context and no truth.

“This is not a quote from me,” Cube wrote on Thursday once he caught wind of it. The fabricated message painted LeBron as someone who had not created anything meaningful and portrayed Jordan as the only example of greatness. The words spread fast, so Cube stepped in before people tried to twist them into something larger.

This is not a quote from me. https://t.co/1DRRlr8RGR — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

When another user told him to “take the high road,” Cube doubled down. “If you let people put words in your mouth they may want to put something else in your mouth next time,” he said. Cube chose to address the situation head-on, a pattern he has followed often. Earlier this fall, he responded to someone who told him the “Act My Age” video signaled it was time for him to retire. Cube reminded that person he planned to keep making music regardless of outside noise.

Article Continues Below

It’s the truth Tom. If you let people put words in your mouth they may want to put something else in your mouth next time. So be careful Tom. https://t.co/gZifsRfIDN — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 4, 2025

LeBron’s streak ends, but the win came first

While the fake quote circulated, LeBron delivered a different kind of headline. The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a tight 123-120 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday after Rui Hachimura drilled a game-winner off a sharp pass from LeBron. The play sealed the victory and snapped LeBron’s streak of 1,297 straight regular-season games with at least 10 points. He scored eight while shooting four for seventeen.

LeBron said he preferred this type of ending. “The perfect ending for the streak is tonight,” he told The Athletic. He pointed to the decision-making that shaped his entire career. Winning mattered more than the milestone. It always has.