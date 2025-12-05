While his presence and recent return have been controversial to some, WWE legend Brock Lesnar is loved by some, including the company's President Nick Khan.

During an interview with Daniel Cormier (via Cageside Seats), Khan praised Lesnar, saying he is “honored” to be working with him.

“When he walks into a room, he looks, and usually is, the baddest dude on the planet,” Khan praised. And that’s what he looks like, and that’s his personification. By the way, he’s a gem to work with, easy. So, as long as he sort of knows things in advance, there’s no issues. We’re honored to have him back. I’m happy he’s here.”

Clearly, Khan enjoys working with Lesnar. Expect that relationship to continue if all goes well. It's unclear when Lesnar will return next, but he is always treated like a top star when he is around.

Brock Lesnar made his controversial WWE return in August

Lesnar made his return to WWE after a two-year hiatus at SummerSlam on Aug. 3, 2025. He was put on hiatus after he was linked to Janel Grant's lawsuit of Vince McMahon.

Since his return, he was immediately placed in the main event scene. He reignited a feud with John Cena heading into Wrestlepalooza, the first WWE PLE to air on ESPN+.

Lesnar and Cena opened the show, and the “Beast Incarnate” squashed the 17-time world champion. It was reminiscent of their 2014 SummerSlam encounter.

In November, Lesnar teamed up with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series: WarGames. They faced the team of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and the Usos (Jey and Jimmy).

The heel team won the WarGames match. Lesnar came in last for his team and took out the field. Reigns then came in and evened the odds against.

Lesnar is a 10-time world champion. He had a 504-day Universal Championship reign in the 2010s, and he has won several world championships since.